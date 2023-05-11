Posted: May 11, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: May 11, 2023 3:42 PM

Chase McNutt

The first-degree murder trial of Gregory Rogers continued Thursday with prosecutors calling a Bartlesville police officer as a witness. Rogers is being charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Austin Standeford and Van Allen Parson back in December of 2021.

During the trial on Thursday the Washington County District Attorney’s office showed footage of Rogers in a police vehicle after surrendering himself to authorities in Tulsa County. The footage shows Rogers giving multiple stories on how the events unraveled and even Rogers learning that the two victims had passed to which little emotion was shown.

The prosecution argues that Rogers story does not line up with the facts and evidence. Under cross examination, Rogers’ attorney argued that the ballistic evidence was not consistent with the prosecution’s version of events.

Closing statements will be made on Friday morning at 10 am.

