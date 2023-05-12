Posted: May 12, 2023 7:54 AMUpdated: May 12, 2023 7:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will conduct a special meeting Monday evening to possibly take additional action for the current water restrictions and discuss the upcoming city budget.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the council will take possible action to declare that additional water shortages are a potential and because of that — more customers will need to pay higher water rates. If approved, the water rates will move from Stage 2 to Stage 3… meaning customers who use more than 2,000 gallons of water per month will need to pay higher rates. The current rate hike under Stage 2 only applies to customers who use more than 10,000 gallons per month.

After discussing the water shortage, the city council will briefly recess to relocate to the first floor conference room for a budget workshop to prepare for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. During the workshop, city staff is expected to present the proposed budget and capital improvement program for the next year. Additionally city staff will present proposals for the 2023 General Obligation Bond election.

The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone. Both the meeting and the workshop are open to the public.