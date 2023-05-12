Posted: May 12, 2023 8:45 PMUpdated: May 12, 2023 8:47 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Dewey High School celebrated its class of 2023 on Friday evening in front of a packed crowd at the Dewey gym.

Nearly 100 Bulldoggers flipped their tassels and celebrated their graduation.

First year Dewey High Principal Josh Stowe gave a speech, along with several other Dewey seniors.

Stowe spent his time at the podium telling his seniors to be present for big moments.

KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 broadcasted the event live, and had a video livestream on KWONTV.com.

Thanks to O.K. Federal Credit Union, Miller Brothers Proprane, Arvest Bank, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Bartnet IP, Reliable Electrical Products and Skyway Honda