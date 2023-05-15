Posted: May 15, 2023 7:17 AMUpdated: May 15, 2023 7:17 AM

Evan Fahrbach

With spring sports wrapped up, that mean’s summer is just around the corner and Bartlesville’s best summer sports tradition will kick off in about three weeks.

The Doenges Ford Indians will open their season in Fort Smith, Arkansas on the weekend of June 2.

The Indians will have their tryouts this weekend. Saturday morning at 10:00 at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Bartlesville will take any 19 or under player throughout the Northeast Oklahoma area to those tryouts and will host older pitchers, as well.

Manager John Pannell is back for his 14th season leading the program.