Posted: May 15, 2023 10:34 AMUpdated: May 15, 2023 10:34 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioner approved several items dealing with the Washington County Jail and during their regular Monday-meeting.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen gave two presentations. Owen supported an agreement between the county and CTC Commissary, which Owen says helps prisoners and their families send away for items the jail does not have on premises.

Owen said when families bring items themselves it opens the door to contraband being smuggled into the jail.

Owen says CTC Commissary will cut down on that problem and makes it easy for families to order items for inmates online.

The commissioners approved the agreement.

Owen also presented a plan for a new Sydaptic Jail Control System to be installed at the detention center. This would change the way officers get in and out of cells and move about the jail.

Owen helps explain what the new control system would entail.

The commissioners also approved the installation of the control system.

The Washington County Commissioners meet each Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.