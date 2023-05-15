Posted: May 15, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: May 15, 2023 1:24 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and signed an intercooperative agreement with Barnsdall Schools for District One.

The commissioners also opened a bid for food where there would be only one bid. District One Commissioner Everett Piper brought up a concern about items that receive just one bid.

Osage County Clerk Robin Slack responded to Dr. Piper’s concerns.

Slack also added that places would not be able to know if they were the only bidders.

The commissioners meet every Monday morning at 10 in the OSU Extension Center Building.