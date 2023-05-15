Posted: May 15, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: May 15, 2023 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A bomb threat was made last Tuesday at the Nowata County courthouse by a man that was visibly upset. The man threatened to barricade the door and bomb the building with everybody inside. The man was arrested the next morning, after a search warrant had been filled.

Arresting officers said they recovered firearms and reloading equipment. This led to a discussion in this Monday mornings county commissioner meeting, where the Nowata County Treasurer, Rachael Marrs, shared her thoughts on what happened.

The Commissioners came to an agreement to purchase cameras to set up on the courthouse that run into a monitor. They also plan to look into getting panic buttons for every office in the courthouse.