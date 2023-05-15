Posted: May 15, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: May 15, 2023 4:38 PM

Dalton Spence

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, on Friday at 4:30 a.m., OCSO Deputies were advised of a "Prison Drop" in progress at Dick Conner Correctional Facility located in Hominy.

The prison tower guard was using a thermal scope and saw the suspected individual north of the prison near an oilfield pumpjack and then lost sight of the individual near that location.

Deputies saw a moving flashlight in a wooded area where they would track the individuals for approximately 500 yards but would lose track again. A sniper hood would be spotted in a thorn bush. A duffle bag would be found that contained tobacco, cell phones, hot spots and phone chargers.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect can contact OCSO or Hominy PD and remain anonymous.

Picture courteous of the Osage County Sheriff's Office.