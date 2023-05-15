Posted: May 15, 2023 6:17 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 2:27 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting was packed with parents and pupils and donors as well.

The meeting began with Arvest Bank making a $15,000 donation to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Most of the funds will be used to pay for daycare costs for teacher’s whose children go to Tri County Tech’s daycare center.

Special recognition was given to graduating Senior Joyce Yang on being named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Joyce announced that she will be attending Princeton University this fall.

Many other students and student athletes were then recognized: