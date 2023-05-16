Posted: May 16, 2023 5:56 AMUpdated: May 16, 2023 6:59 AM

Tom Davis

Tax credits for private school and teacher pay raises are included in what’s being called a “historic” education reform agreement by the Stitt administration. School choice has been the governor’s top priority since the beginning of this legislative session.

The final plan announced Monday allows for refundable tax credits for private schools ranging from $5,000 to $7,500 (depending on family income). It also gives teachers and all school certified personnel a pay raise that ranges from $3,000 to $6,000. It also gives a six-week paid maternity leave to teachers. It also establishes a fund available to every school district for improvements. The money could be used as each district sees fit.

Listen to the podcast as Senator Daniels breaks down the reforms in granular detail: