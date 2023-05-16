News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: May 16, 2023 12:04 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 2:37 PM
BHS Hires New Assistant Principal
Nathan Thompson
One of Bartlesville High School’s assistant principals, Matt Hancock, will become the principal of Central Middle School beginning July 1, 2023. Hancock will take over at Central upon the retirement of Principal Keri Gardner. In Hancock's place, the school district has named Damon Herald as a new assistant principal at BHS.
Herald comes to Bartlesville from Collinsville Public Schools where he has been the Junior High Athletic Director and Assistant High School Athletic Director since 2021. Prior to his time at Collinsville, Herald held teaching and coaching positions at various schools, including Collinsville, Adair and Pawhuska. He has 22 years of experience in education.
