Posted: May 16, 2023 2:57 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 3:22 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on the charge of domestic abuse. James Tiry was arrested after the victim flagged down an officer to tell him about an alleged domestic abuse that had just taken place. According to an affidavit, Tiry had thrown a 32 0z. cup of pop at the victim and a hatchet that struck them in their face.

Tiry told officers that he blacked out, but that he remembers throwing the pop but does not remember hitting her with it. Tiry said the same thing with the hatchet. Officers could see a small cut above the victim’s right eye that was consistent with her story of being struck by the hatchet.

Tiry is currently being held over on a $20,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 26th. Tiry is also ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case.