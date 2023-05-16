Posted: May 16, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 3:00 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Senators have filed a resolution in rejecting any attempts to silence Tucker Carlson. Carlson was released from Fox News soon after Fox and Dominion Voting Systems came to a $787 million defamation settlement.

There have been unconfirmed reports that there was an unwritten condition in the settlement involving the firing of Carlson.

Senator Rob Standridge (R-Norman) says, “These leftist attempts to silence one of the greatest voices for truth today should not be tolerated in America.

“If these recent reports prove true about Dominion demanding Tucker Carlson be fired as part of a settlement, that will only add to the reasons to keep them from operating in our state.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 would direct continued opptsition to Dominion Voting Machines operating in Oklahoma.