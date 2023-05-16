Posted: May 16, 2023 3:53 PMUpdated: May 16, 2023 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this week on the charge of embezzlement. According to an affidavit, Timothy Shaw is alleged of taking just short of $3,000 in deposits from Burger King that should have made it to Arvest. Burger King also provided footage to police that showed Shaw preparing the deposits in an office in the restaurant.

Officers reported that in the video, you can see Shaw remove the deposit slip from the Arvest bag and slip it into a mix of other papers on his desk. Officers also say that Shaw removed an unknown amount of cash and concealed it in his rear pants pocket along with his cell phone.

Shaw was called in for a formal interview twice with the Bartlesville Police Department, to which he showed up to neither. Shaw is currently being held over on a $5,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 26th.