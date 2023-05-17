Posted: May 17, 2023 6:02 AMUpdated: May 17, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

It's here! The official lineup for the OKM Music Festival

OKM Music's Rose Hammerscmidt and John Mihm appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to make the announcement.

We've known for quite some time that Country Music legend Lee Greenwood will haedline the June 9th show at Woolaroc. He will be joined by Jocelle Dobson and Buffalo Rome: The Music of Laurel Canyon. But Rose and John filled us in on the rest!

Here are the Mainstage Artists:

Here is the full lineup:

JUST FOR KIDS