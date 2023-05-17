Posted: May 17, 2023 1:52 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 3:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

A large crowd of people gathered in front of Bartlesville Police Headquarters Wednesday afternoon to pay respect to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The 2023 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was a solemn occasion where officers from across Washington County and law enforcement supporters came together to remember those who fell in the line of duty.

Bartlesville police administration read off the names of 14 Washington County officers who have been killed in the line of duty, followed by a gun salute from the BPD Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.

Fallen officers in Washington County

Nov. 16, 1907: U.S. Marshal George Williams

Feb. 15, 1911: Constable Harrison Jones

Sept. 19, 1912: BIA Officer Robert Bowman

Jan. 4, 1915: Bartlesville Police Officer William Butler

April 27, 1915: Dewey Police Officer James Gibson

Aug. 11, 1918: Dewey Police Chief Walter Mull

June 22, 1922 - Ochelata City Marshal William Lockett

Nov. 11, 1922 - Dewey Police Officer Hebert Marlow

Oct. 25, 1924 - Ochelata City Marshal William Ellis

Dec. 30, 1935 - Bartlesville Police Officer Henry Cobb

Oct. 8, 1939 - Ramona City Marshal William Clark

Oct. 16, 1903 - Bartlesville Police Officer Isaac Lincoln Hicks

July 27, 2010 - Bartlesville Police K-9 Officer Cooper

March 25, 2021- Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Corporal Kyle Davis

