Posted: May 17, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 3:24 PM

Dalton Spence

Game wardens across green country gave their weekly lake level updates after the recent rains throughout the area.

Starting from the most to least filled, Oologah Lake leads the way being at its normal elevation with water stabilizing. Birch Lake is 0.88 feet below normal and the water is rising. Copan Lake is 4.5 feet below normal with water levels falling.

Hulah Lake is 5.05 below normal but water levels are stabilized. Skiatook Lake is the lowest of the lakes in the Osage, Nowata and Washington county area being 6 feet below normal with water levels rising.