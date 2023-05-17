Posted: May 17, 2023 3:29 PMUpdated: May 17, 2023 3:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Three additional tribal nations in northeast Oklahoma have recieved a ruling stating their reservations were never dis-established.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals made the ruling last week after Winston Whitecrow Brester filed for post-conviction relief in November 2020 following several crimes he was convicted of in state court. The crimes occurred in Ottawa County.

The Court ruled the Ottawa, Peoria and Miami Tribe's reservations were never disestablished, following the precedent of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision.