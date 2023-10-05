Posted: May 18, 2023 8:49 AMUpdated: May 18, 2023 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

Champagne Kane with the Tri County Tech Foundation was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday.

Champagne explained that Tri County Tech does not accept funds from FAFSA or PELL (government funds). This means that Tri County Tech works with community partners and donors to help make it the best it can be and offer students the best possible means of getting a quality education and training.

Kane said that the main goal for financial assistance at Tri County Tech is to provide assistance for financially disadvantaged students who would be unable to get the education they deserve. Assistance consists of grants, scholarships, and work-study. An individual might participate in one or more resources, depending upon eligibility and need.

Financial assistance is available through the Tri County Tech Foundation for Full Time and Flex classes. After you are accepted into a program, you will receive a financial assistance application. The form must be filled out and turned in with the most recent two (2) months of pay stubs for every working member of your household.

Kane said the Tri County Tech Foundation has an unparalleled commitment from TCT staff members, with 100% of TCT staff contributing over $60,000 annually to the Foundation. This internal commitment demonstrates the firm belief in the good that the Tri County Tech Foundation is doing. Educators at Tri County Tech believe that their donations help provide a better future for generations to come.

This year, Tri County Tech is doing something new. Let’s Swing Fore Students at the Tri County Tech Foundation’s first annual golf tournament hosted at Hillcrest Country Club. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the TCT Foundation and help provide tuition, emergency funds, and food assistance to students. Golfing is a blast, but when it helps others in need, it’s even more rewarding.

Hillcrest Country Club

Thursday, October 5, 2023

11:00am Registration

11:00am-12:00pm Lunch

12:00pm Shotgun Start