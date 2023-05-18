Posted: May 18, 2023 10:08 AMUpdated: May 18, 2023 10:08 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Department of Health is investigating possible cases of bacterial meningitis from people who have swam in Copan Lake and the Caney River.

In a statement, the department says they are working with health care providers and the CDC to investigate and provide further testing. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reportedly closed access to the water at beaches at Copan Lake.

Health officials urge swimmers to use caution and safe-swimming practices anytime you get in the water.

