Posted: May 18, 2023 4:03 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 4:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Thursday on the charge of domestic abuse against a pregnant woman. Chadd Null was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police responded to a domestic in progress. When police arrived, the victim told them that she had been physically assaulted by Null after an argument.

According to an affidavit, Null and the victim were arguing about the victims THC use while being 8 months pregnant. Next, Null became angry and allegedly slammed the victim on the bed before placing his hands on her throat to the point where she could not breathe.

Null is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 26th.