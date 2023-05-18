Posted: May 18, 2023 4:53 PMUpdated: May 18, 2023 4:53 PM

Chase McNutt

According to reports, former Nowata County Election Secretary Cary Freeman has been arrested for rape of a teenage girl. According to an affidavit, it started in September of 2022 and continued into March of this year.

A forensic interview led to the arrest of Freeman. According to Nowata Court records, Freeman is currently being held over on a $1 million bond.