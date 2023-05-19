Posted: May 19, 2023 7:20 AMUpdated: May 19, 2023 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

Our lawmakers were stuck at the state capitol on Friday conducting the people's work, so, they phoned in our CAPITOL CALL program powered by Phillips 66 this week.

After the historic education bills were agreed upon, Reps. Judd Strom and John B. Kane as well as Senator Julie Daniels turned their attention toward the state budget. Lawmakers have until next week to get this finished.

Senator Daniels said that though the regular session ends, there will be a concurrent special session.

Governor Stitt has vetoed some bill in what some lawmakers are calling the "tantrum twenty." The lawmakers are squeezing in all the time they can muster to try to override the governor's vetoes.

Senator Daniels also said shw will be spening a lot of time rewording Oklahoma's abortionban law to to protect it from the State Supreme Court and their attempts to change the law.