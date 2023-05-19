Posted: May 19, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: May 19, 2023 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Traffic on the new bridge (formerly the Cherokee Bridge) in Bartlesville was blocked for a short time on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Chris Neal with the Bartlesville Police Department tells Bartlesville Radio that officers responded to a call of a male subject standing on the outside of the rail on the new bridge at about 6:45pm. The subject was standing on the outside of the rail and it appeared that he was possibly wanting to harm himself.

According to Neal, officers talked with the subject to help calm him down and soon afterwards, a family member was called. The family member arrived at the location to help talk to the subject. The subject then came back over the rail and was taken into protective custody.