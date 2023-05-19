Posted: May 19, 2023 9:32 AMUpdated: May 19, 2023 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to take care of several items.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners will accept a $3,500 donation from the Cherokee Nation for the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department. They will also open two bids for ballot printing at the Election Board and another bid for road materials.

The commissioners are expected to consider a contract for services between the County Assessor’s Office and Total Assessment Solution Corporation and also consider a contract labor agreement with an individual.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.