Posted: May 19, 2023 7:24 PMUpdated: May 19, 2023 7:24 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Friday on the charge of domestic abuse in front of a minor child. Aaron Neil Williams was arrested on Wednesday after the victim contacted police to report a domestic abuse situation. The victim told police that Williams became physical with her in a vehicle after an argument ensued.

The victim said that Williams would not let her leave the vehicle and allegedly tossed her around the cabin of the car. Williams then allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and upper arms and choked her briefly. All of this took place in front of the victim’s child. Police said they could not see any damage to the victim’s neck but could see one on her left elbow and side.

Williams is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond due to also having a history of domestic violence on his record.