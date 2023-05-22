Posted: May 22, 2023 11:56 AMUpdated: May 22, 2023 11:57 AM

Tom Davis

Congresseional District #2 US Representative Josh Brecheen called in to Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast. Brecheen focused on two topics: the economy and the southern border.

Brecheen said the nation needs to change its way of thinking when it comes to the federal budget. He said we must think long-term as opposed to short-term when is comes to the consequences of over spending.

The Congressman then reminded listeners that the southern border crisis has only deepened since the lifting of Title 42. According to Brecheen, there are more people coming here illegally that under any president to the tune of 5 million people--which is one-million more people that live in Oklahoma.

Brecheen ending by saying that the legislature is being undermined by the bureaucrats who create rules as if they are making laws. He reminded all that only congress can make laws.