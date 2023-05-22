Posted: May 22, 2023 1:47 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 1:48 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners started their Monday morning meeting with talk about improvements coming to the courthouse. Commissioner Crupper announced they would be getting a quote on replacing the windows this week.

Next, the Commissioners would award a bid for road construction equipment.

Commissioner Paul Crupper then announced the appointment of new part-time Deputy, Kenny Stover. Emergency manager Laurie Summers was absent so there was no emergency management update. The commissioners will meet next Tuesday instead because of the Memorial Day holiday.