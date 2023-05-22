Posted: May 22, 2023 3:14 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 3:14 PM

Dalton Spence

If you or someone you know needs free food City Church is doing its grocery giveaway on May 23 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville. There is a one bag per family limit is in place.

The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.

The grocery giveaway starts at 5:50 and runs until 6:30.