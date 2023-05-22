Posted: May 22, 2023 4:42 PMUpdated: May 22, 2023 4:42 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on two separate cases involving the same charges. Danny Lowe is charged with separate counts of obscene, threatening, or harassing telephone calls in both cases. He was also charged with one count of an act of violence and one count of stalking. Both cases came within a three-day span of each other.

Lowe’s first case stems from an incident on May 20th of 2022. Lowe was trying to locate the victim and circled the Ray of Hope center and the block looking for them. Lowe then called Ray of Hope multiple times asking for the victim’s whereabouts. Three days later, on May 23rd of 2022, a report came to police about Lowe contacting family members of the victim.

Police found that Lowe had sent 97 text messages from May 18th to the 23rd. According to an affidavit, almost all the messages were degrading the victim and laced with profanity. Lowe also left the victim 14 voicemails. The victim contacted police on May 24th to tell them she was in hiding in another county because she feared Lowe.

The victim alleged to police that Lowe was unstable and was on methamphetamine, and also said that she received a text from Lowe where he threatened to slice her neck and how he wished that she was dead. Lowe has an extensive criminal history, including over 10 years of protective order violations. Lowe is previously a felon, and has charges of kidnapping, domestic assaults, and possession of firearm after conviction.

He is currently being held over on an aggregate bond of $100,000 with both cases receiving a $50,000 bond. His next court date is set for June 7th.