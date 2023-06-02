Posted: May 23, 2023 8:05 AMUpdated: May 23, 2023 8:10 AM

Tom Davis

The Annual BSA Cherokee Council Golf Tournament is set for Friday, June 2, 2023 from 11:30am to 5:00pm at Adams Municipal Golf Course in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Council Executive Director Phillip Wright said the tournament is a four-person scramble, no handicap restrictions and flights are created after the round. Registration & lunch begin at 11:30 AM with a shotgun start at 1:00 PM. Wright said that a raffle drawing and hole-in-one contest will also be held. The cost is $135 per player includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, drinks, and prizes.