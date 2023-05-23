Posted: May 23, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: May 23, 2023 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation announced Tuesday a $10,000 contribution to Tri County Tech Foundation, whose purpose is to ensure no student is denied an education due to the lack of funds.

The donation from the Arvest Foundation will be used to support an emergency assistance program to provide aid to students when unforeseen financial emergencies could compromise attendance and program completion.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer and Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph presented the check to Tri County Tech superintendent & CEO Dr. Tammie Strobel, chief executive officer Kim Smith and business development specialist Champagne Kane.

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support students pursuing a technical degree by helping to remove barriers to education,” Moyer said.

"The Tri County Tech Foundation has assisted students with food, transportation, eyeglasses, and testing fees through our emergency assistance program," Kane said. "This gift will provide critical support services for our students, and the Arvest Foundation's commitment to help them achieve their full potential is an invaluable contribution."