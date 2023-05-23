Posted: May 23, 2023 2:19 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 2:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with local agencies to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly.

According to the OHP, there were a total of 530 crashes throughout the state of Oklahoma during Memorial Day weekend 2021. Four of these crashes were fatal, resulting in the deaths of four persons. Three of the deaths occurred in crashes that were alcohol/drug related.

Of the 530 total crashes, 41 were alcohol/and or drug related. This means that over 7% of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver.

OHP says operating a boat under the influence continues to be an issue for the Lake Patrol as well.