Posted: May 23, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 3:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

White Rose Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. on May 29. Retired Marine Corps Col. James Dau will be the master of ceremonies.

The featured speaker will be retired Navy 1st Class Petty Officer Sharon Reese-McGlory. Boy Scout Troop No. 6 will post and retire the colors with Tom Windle, and the Washington County Honor Guard will conduct a rifle salute.