Posted: May 23, 2023 5:27 PMUpdated: May 23, 2023 5:28 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night at City Hall with only one item on the agenda. They started the meeting with approving the minutes from the previous meeting in April before moving to the only item on the agenda about a lot spilt proposal by Southern Abstract on a property located on SE Shawnee Ave.

Community Development Director in Bartlesville, Larry Curtis, spoke to the commission about why this motion should not be passed.

The motion on a possible lot split would be denied later in the meeting. The Commission closed after no other comments or concerns were made by citizens or staff. The City Planning Commission will meet again in June.