Posted: May 24, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: May 24, 2023 10:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Bartlesville Police Department are searching for a missing man.

39-year-old Maurice Jackson was last seen between March 1 and March 3 at the Osage Casino-Bartlesville. He is described as Black male, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3535 or the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.