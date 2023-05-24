Posted: May 24, 2023 2:17 PMUpdated: May 24, 2023 2:44 PM

Dalton Spence

The Oklahoma Senate approved a bill restoring powers to the tourism commission. In 2018, the legislation transferred most of the powers held by the commission.

After a findings report from last year by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) on questionable spending and contracts with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

Here is what Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson had to say about winning the approval.

This includes being able to restore the commissions ability to hire, fire and overlook contracts.