Posted: May 24, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: May 24, 2023 2:44 PM

Dalton Spence

The 70th Annual Bigheart Day in Barnsdall is here from May 26-29. Friday starts the many days of fun. Jason Byers with the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce explains what Friday’s all about.

Saturday will have its annual parade. If you would like to take part of the parade. You can contact Byers via call or text at 918-629-5315. Classic Hot Rods are more than welcome.