Posted: May 24, 2023 4:38 PMUpdated: May 24, 2023 4:38 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday on the charges of murder in the first degree and arson in the first degree. These charges stem back to an incident in 2018 involving Michael Anthony Walker Sr. that were originally dropped back in 2021 due to the McGirt ruling. The state has since refiled those charges against Walker Sr.

According to an affidavit, on November 6th of 2018, Walker Sr. burned down a residence with a woman and two dogs inside, killing all three of them. Walker Sr. is currently serving a 10-year sentence on a separate arson charge that took place after the one in November.

Walker entered a guilty plea for attempting to burn down a residence located on the 1300 block of Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville in December 2018. Walker Sr.’s violent criminal history was taken into consideration before his bond was set at $1 million dollars. He is ordered to appear back in court on June 9th at 9 am.