Posted: May 25, 2023 9:44 AMUpdated: May 25, 2023 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Doenges Family of Autos celebrated their 82nd anniversary throughout April, and they’ve been sharing the celebration with the Bartlesville community by contributing to local non-profits.

Appearing on CAR TALK on KWON, Brad Doenges with the Doenges Family of Autos explained that throughout the month of April each time someone had purchased a new Ford or pre-owned vehicle from Doenges Family of Autos, the purchaser selected a non-profit that will receive a $100 donation in their name. The organization that is chosen the most received an additional $150 (a total of $250) per vehicle.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between Hopestone Cancer Support Center of Bartlesville, Inc. and Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, with The Rock, The Journey Home, BSA Cherokee Area Council (Oklahoma), Bartlesville KLIFE, Richard Kane YMCA, Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, and Washington County 4-H Oklahoma all as contenders.

In the end, Hopestone Cancer Support Center of Bartlesville, Inc. was named the winner.

Debbie Halpin with Hopstone appeared with Brad on the show to not only graciously receive the check in the amount of $1750, but to also tell listeners about what Hopestone is and what it does.

ABOUT HOPESTONE:

Hopestone was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jennifer McKissick, a breast cancer warrior, as a place where the cancer community could come for support, education, exercise and the arts. Hopestone offers a wide variety of support groups, wigs, hats, scarves, transportation assistance, prescription assistance, meal program and many other things that patients and their families need to help them on their journey.

Cancer Patients, Survivors and caregivers of those currently in treatment never pay a fee for our services, that is all taken care of by our generous donors and the community who pay small fees to have access to our programs. It's a true "people helping people" philosophy.

The mission to support and empower the cancer community of Bartlesville and the surrounding region through fellowship, assistance, exercise, education and the arts.