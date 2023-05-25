Posted: May 25, 2023 2:47 PMUpdated: May 25, 2023 2:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

The 58th annual Delaware Pow Wow kicks off on Friday for three days filled with events, Native American culture, dances and great food at the Fall Leaf Family Memorial Pow Wow Grounds near Copan.

Linda Kills Crow with the Delaware Pow Wow Committee says there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy

The pow wow will feature competition dances every evening with social dances in-between the contests, meaning anyone can come out and dance. The Pow Wow Grounds are located on Road 600, about three miles east of U.S. Highway 75. There is no admission charge.

Click HERE for audio of the full interview about the Delaware Pow Wow.