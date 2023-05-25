Posted: May 25, 2023 3:06 PMUpdated: May 25, 2023 3:16 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of body armor for K9 Stella. The vest is bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit organization Vested Interested in K9s, Inc.

Stella's vest is sponsored by the National Police Association.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, if you are interested into donating to Vested Interested in K9s, they accept tax-deductible contributions in any amount. Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weights an average of 4-5 pounds. A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. For more information about donating, go to the Osage County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Picture Courtesy of the Osage County Sheriff's Office