Posted: May 25, 2023 3:36 PMUpdated: May 25, 2023 3:42 PM

Dalton Spence

Bigheart Days in Barnsdall is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Starting on Friday and ramping up on Saturday for an all-day celebration.

Jason Byers with the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce talks about this year’s revamped schedule.

Saturday includes a fishing derby, turtle races, frog jumping, softball, cornhole and a fish fry with a band and fireworks to end the night.