Posted: May 26, 2023 5:52 AMUpdated: May 26, 2023 5:53 AM

Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a multi-million dollar education bill into law on Thursday.

The bill includes the following: $625 million in recurring funding will go towards public schools; $500 million additional dollars into the funding formula-This will include funding teacher pay raises giving $3,000 to $6,000 based on years of experience, and 6 weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.