Posted: May 26, 2023 2:23 PMUpdated: May 26, 2023 3:31 PM

Dalton Spence

Memorial Day weekend is here which means a lot of people will be soaking up the sun over the holiday weekend but as with everything, there are some things to think about before heading out.

Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department says make sure you take caution before going out to go swim.

One thing that can be an issue especially when swimming in standing water is meningitis. There have been a few cases of meningitis so far this year with all people recovering.

Haywood talks about some of the signs someone with meningitis may have.

Also, be sure to remember to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen regularly.