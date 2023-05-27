Posted: May 27, 2023 11:33 PMUpdated: May 26, 2023 11:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

The 58th Annual Delaware Pow Wow is in full swing and everyone is invited to come out to the Fall Leaf Family Memorial Pow Wow Grounds just outside of Copan.

The Pow Wow kicked off on Friday evening with stunning Native American culture and regalia on full display. The tiny tots and junior dance competitions filled the evening with excited parents, grandparents and spectators cheering from the sides of the arena.

the dancing is not just for those competing. Linda Kills Crow with the Delaware Pow Wow Committee says that even though there are competitions going on both Saturday and Sunday evenings,

The Delaware Pow Wow will conclude Sunday evening. There is no cost to attend or to dance. The Pow Wow Grounds are located on Road 600, about 3 miles east of U.S. Highway 75.

Below is a photo gallery from Friday night's Grand Entry.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

