Posted: May 27, 2023 8:26 AMUpdated: May 27, 2023 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

About 100 people attended a Cherokee Nation political event at the Bartlesville Community Center on Friday evening. The event was to urge Cherokee citizens to go to the polls on Election Day June 3.

The 2023 ballot will include principal chief, deputy chief and eight of 17 Tribal Council seats, all of which are four-year terms. The districts include 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13 and 14, along with one of the council’s two at-large positions.

The focus of the event was on District 12 incumbent Dora Patzkowski and Prinicpal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Also in attendence was CN Treasurer Tommy Wildcat who entertained the crowd playing his flute.

Patzkowski touted her record. Since 2019, District 12 has benfitted with expansions in medical services and resources in both Ochelata and in Nowata. The new Community Cultural Center in Dewey was just opened a few weeks ago in Dewey. She also sponsored legislation for housing and education

Dora was very happy to announce that Cherokee Nation has issued grant monies to the police, fire and other other first responder agancies in the towns within Distric 12, and she looks forward to those partneships working well together in the future.

Principal Chief Hoskin rallied the crowd with the list of accomplishments in his first term including huge strides in health, housing, education and language presevation. He got the biggest response from his pledge to work together with other governments in the area while always protecting sovereignty of Cherokee Nation.