Posted: May 29, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: May 29, 2023 9:52 AM

Dalton Spence

White Rose Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day service to honor those who served and paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Retired Marine Corps Colonel Jim Dau held the honor of being the master of ceremonies.

Sharon Reese-McGlory, a retired Navy Petty Officer First Class, was the guest speaker shared her gratitude to everyone who has served and their families.

Moni Heinrich with Blue Star Mothers gave a wreath presentation in honor of the fallen soldiers. Heinrich finished her presentation talking about how one can measure a man and a country.

Boy Scout Troop 6 gave the opening and closing flag ceremonies and led in giving the pledge of allegiance and Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland gave the invocation.

Tom Windle and the Washington County Honor Guard closed the ceremony with a rifle presentation.

White Rose Cemetery has had the honor to host the Memorial Day Ceremony since 1900.