Posted: May 29, 2023 11:52 AMUpdated: May 29, 2023 12:01 PM

Tom Davis

The American Legion Post #334 in Ramona held its Memorial Day services to honor veterans on Monday.

Vietnam veteran and Ramona resident Lester Gagan said the American Legion Post #334 was established in 1946. Gagan told Bartlesville Radio in 2020 that they have held services to honor veterans every Memorial Day.

Every year, the American Legion Post #334 holds a service at the Oglesby, Matoaka, Ochelata and Ramona cemeteries. There, they raise the flag, play taps, hold a 21 gun salute, and pray.

The Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ramona Cemetery will took place at 11:30 am. Free hot dogs were at American Legion Post #334 after the ceremonies.

There are approximately 350 veterans buried in the Ramona Cemetery. Gagan has told Bartlesville Radio that those veterans fought in the Civil War, World War I and World War II, the Vietnam War, the Pakistan War, and the Desert Storm War.

About 70 people attended the Memorial Day service at the Ramona Cemetery on Monday