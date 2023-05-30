Posted: May 30, 2023 10:04 AMUpdated: May 30, 2023 10:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met briefly Tuesday morning for their final meeting of the month.

The commissioners approved a $40,000 change order on the construction of the new Washington County Emergency Management Command Center and Warehouse. The change allows for a stronger category of materials for the building that would stand up to winds of 120 mph. One of the features includes different type of roof sealing that adds to the strength of the building to protect against leaks.

buildings in the county to great success. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the construction technique has been used on other