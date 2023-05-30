News
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Construction Upgrade
The Washington County Commissioners met briefly Tuesday morning for their final meeting of the month.
The commissioners approved a $40,000 change order on the construction of the new Washington County Emergency Management Command Center and Warehouse. The change allows for a stronger category of materials for the building that would stand up to winds of 120 mph. One of the features includes different type of roof sealing that adds to the strength of the building to protect against leaks.
Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the construction technique has been used on other buildings in the county to great success.
The commissioners will meet again at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5 on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.
